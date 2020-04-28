COVID-19 Research Includes Tea

Wouldn’t it be nice if a cure or treatment for COVID-19 were something simple, something already sitting in our homes just waiting to be discovered? Something as simple as a cup of tea?

Well, reality is rarely uncomplicated or easy, especially when it comes to fighting viruses that are tough, adaptive, and tenacious. So if you see anyone suggesting that a couple cups of, say, black tea will confer immunity—as happened in Afghanistan—don’t believe them! Really. Wait for the infectious disease specialists and scientists to weigh in.

Or if someone recommends drinking an herbal concoction to prevent or cure COVID-19—as happened in Madagascar—don’t believe them quite yet! Again, wait for the scientific community to test and evaluate that brew.

But how do these sorts of things get started? Is there any basis to these claims?

As I pointed out last month (Amid This Pandemic, a Look at Tea and Its Effect on Viruses), tea is used in a great deal of virology research, and it’s no different for COVID-19. Now that we’re a few months into the pandemic, preliminary studies are being published.

Something to note about many of these initial studies. Science builds upon what is already known and because time is so critical—COVID-19 is devastating the world—some researchers are intentionally looking at agents that have already been approved by the FDA or are commonly consumed, hoping to find something that is effective and that can be approved quickly.

In addition, many studies can now be carried out virtually, by software rather than physical laboratory equipment. Robust databases enable endless virtual manipulations that will rule out dead ends and allow scientists to design targeted research experiments.

Black Tea

An April 13 publication describes a study in which foods that contain polyphenols were virtually screened. The authors name black tea as worthy of further study because it contains theaflavin—this particular polyphenol can disrupt the novel coronavirus’ lifecycle by affecting protease, an enzyme critical to the virus.

But polyphenols that are consumed as a piece of fruit or in a cup of tea aren’t necessarily available, or available in therapeutic doses, to the human body. Often, specific polyphenols must be extracted and then “packaged” in something else that will get them to exactly where they’re needed or they must be concentrated to an effective dose.

And although the authors acknowledge that, and state that further study is needed, they also “suggest the use of ‘black tea’ in routine diet as it is economical and easily available source of potential polyphenols belonging to theaflavins chemical class, which might stop the virus replication and transmission in current health emergency state” (Bhatia et al. 2020).

You can see how someone could grab this bit of info and run with it.

But realistically, all plants provide polyphenols and keep us healthy and strengthen our immune system. And yes, tea is particularly promising—but drinking it is not going to prevent anyone from getting this virus.

Green Tea

Another virtual study found that polyphenols in green tea also disrupted the virus’ lifecycle by targeting protease, but this team was far more qualified in their conclusions, stating only that “further research is necessary to investigate the potential uses of the medicinal plants containing these compounds” (Khaerunnisa et al. 20200).

Yet another virtual examination of “dietary molecules” found green tea polyphenol epigallocatechin gallate to be the “most active agent against COVID-19” (Khan et al. 2020).

While the authors do stress that it’s vital to further investigate how polyphenols act upon the virus, they also suggest that people ingest polyphenol-rich foods—particularly turmeric, chamomile, parsley, whole grain oats and barley, and green tea—in part to fight secondary infections.

In a recent letter to the editor of the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents, Hanan Polansky and Gillad Lori outline their preliminary work. They are experimenting with a patented herbal antirviral treatment used for SARS-CoV (which is similar to COVID-19) to test its effectiveness on the novel coronavirus.

But this herbal blend isn’t akin to drinking an herbal tisane. Rather, it’s composed of extracts of quercetin, green tea, cinnamon, licorice, and selenium (a trace element), all of which have antiviral properties.

Tea, Unfortunately, Is Not a Panacea

In the end, components in tea are used against viruses, and extracts of tea polyphenols may very well be part of effective treatment or prevention for COVID-19 at some point in time. However, drinking tea won’t prevent anyone from getting this virus!

On the other hand, ingesting polyphenols found in tea and many other plants does contribute to a healthy lifestyle and just may help you fight illness a bit more effectively. And that’s not a bad thing at all.



Teas shown here available at TeaHaus.

