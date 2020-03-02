With Valentine's Day upon us, it's time to turn our attention to flowers. (Yes, I know the day's nearly over, but there've been technical difficulties. . . .) So flowers. A really nice thought for those of us in the northern climes, who, aside from evergreens, are largely bereft of foliage this month. But why … Continue reading Why We Love Flowers, Including in Our Tea

Share this: Tumblr

Reddit

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

Like this: Like Loading...