Colombia practically means coffee. Even the fictional coffee farmer, Juan Valdez—created in the 1950s for a campaign advertising pure Colombian coffee—has been a household name for decades! In coffee-growing countries, coffee reigns king. Costa Ricans, for example, scoff at decaffeinated coffee, while visitors are reminded at every turn of the brew's importance. Colombia tea, therefore, … Continue reading Colombian Tea
Sediment in Your Tea?
Ever wonder why sometimes there's a bit of sediment in your tea cup? Or speculate as to what exactly it is? Since customers evidently prefer that their tea beverages be clear rather than murky, manufacturers of ready-to-drink tea beverages have long looked into tea sediment, which forms simply from the binding of polyphenols to proteins … Continue reading Sediment in Your Tea?
My Year So Far Requires a Cup of Tea
My year started out with a bang. Literally, when in January an inexperienced driver ran a red light and totaled my car, breaking my husband's rib in the process. February began with my husband and I making a rather treacherous drive north for a family emergency, a drive that took nearly three hours longer than … Continue reading My Year So Far Requires a Cup of Tea
Why We Love Flowers, Including in Our Tea
With Valentine's Day upon us, it's time to turn our attention to flowers. (Yes, I know the day's nearly over, but there've been technical difficulties. . . .) So flowers. A really nice thought for those of us in the northern climes, who, aside from evergreens, are largely bereft of foliage this month. But why … Continue reading Why We Love Flowers, Including in Our Tea
Does Tea Help Prevent Alzheimer Dementia?
This week, yet another study was published in which tea makes its appearance. Should we be excited? Should coffee drinkers throw up their hands and join the tea cohort? Can we use this as an excuse to buy that pricy tea we've been eying? Well, like the tea-longevity study that I recently looked at (Drink … Continue reading Does Tea Help Prevent Alzheimer Dementia?
Chinese Oolong Tea—Compressed into a Cube!
A new teapot deserves a new tea so when my daughter brought over her latest thrift store find, an engaging porcelain teapot and cup set, we went through my stash to find a suitable tea.We settled on an unopened sample of Chinese Zhang Ping Shui Xian Oolong Tea Fragrant Orchid Grade One, produced in Fujian Province, … Continue reading Chinese Oolong Tea—Compressed into a Cube!
Old Tree Bancha Tea Contains the WHOLE Tree!
Old Tree Bancha. Does that mean bancha made of leaves from ancient tea plants (good)? Or bancha that's been sitting around awhile (bad)? Actually, neither. I had never heard of this tea until Lisa of TeaHaus told me about it after touring Japan's tea gardens in Shiga Prefecture back in 2018, having been invited by … Continue reading Old Tree Bancha Tea Contains the WHOLE Tree!